Tondgouyan petchem plant hits 23% increase in 8-month output

The company’s CEO, Seyyed Reza Ghasemi, said that an SSP unit with 480,000 tons/year of production capacity was to be constructed in the facility, adding feasibility studies for construction of three 200,000-ton methanol units had been carried out in the plant.

He said, as quoted by Shana, the output of the units would be consumed inside the facility as feedstock, adding talks were under way with a European company for converting waste PET into quality items given the fact that the company had a yearly amount of 800 tons of waste.

The official further added that the company’s output stood at an average of over 100,000 tons per month in four consecutive months in the 8 months since March, which is a record since its launch back in 2012.

MNA/SHANA