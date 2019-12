BUSHEHR, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Iran petrochemical industry dates back to 1963. The first petrochemical complex to produce fertilizer kicked off then. The first major petrochemical operation in Iran was the Shiraz Petrochemical Complex. Iran has a diversified petroleum product basket with more than 70 products. The main exports are polyethylene, methanol, benzene, ammonia, sulfur, PVC and propylene.