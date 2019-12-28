Jam petchem plant breaks output record

According to the company, as quoted by SHANA, the plant’s polypropylene output was 13% higher year on year during the period.

A subsidiary of Jam Petrochemical Company, Jam Polypropylene Company supplied 185,519 tons of PP during the period.

The last production record of the company dates back to the Iranian calendar year of 1396 (which ended in March 2018), when it supplied 182,777 tons of the item in the first 8 months of the year.

The facility is expected to produce 270 tons of PP by the end of the year.

Back in November, the CEO of Jam Petrochemical Plant said the company had been able to materialize its sales and production goals despite the US sanctions and reduced prices.

MNA/SHANA