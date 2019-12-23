FM Zarif leaves for Muscat

The Iranian official's trip is a follow-up to ongoing bilateral negotiations between the two countries.

The 18th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Tehran on December 7 with industry ministers of two sides in attendance.

Addressing the event, Ali bin Masud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Oman said that his country has a special interest in developing trade relations with Iran.

According to the Head of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, Iran's exports to Oman reached $728 million this year, while the two countries’ trade turnover hit $1.16 billion, indicating a 5.3 percent increase in trade between the two countries in about five years.

Earlier on December 3, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met and held talks with the visiting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi.

This was the third time in the past nine months that the Oman minister was visiting Iran.

MNA/4805294