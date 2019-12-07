Switzerland hands over Prof. Masoud Soleimani to Iran

In a tweet on the same day, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly. Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government."

Masoud Soleimani, a distinguished professor at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran, was detained by the FBI on 7 October 2018, and the US authorities did not made any statements on his case since then.

He was arrested by the FBI upon his arrival in the US on unclear charges. The trial of hematology and stem cell researcher was postponed twice over the past nine months while his innocence was proven by his lawyers.

