  1. Politics
12 December 2019 - 21:18

US acquits two Iranian scientists for sanctions violations

US acquits two Iranian scientists for sanctions violations

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Just a few days after the release of the detained Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani, the United States acquitted two other Iranian scientists who were accused of violating sanctions.

Federal prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two more individuals linked to a prisoner swap deal with Iran announced by the Trump administration on Saturday, ‘Politico’ periodical reported.

An Atlanta-based federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the sanctions-violation cases against scientists Mahboobe Ghaedi and Maryam Jazayeri.

Both women were co-defendants in the prosecution of Masoud Soleimani, a renowned Iranian stem-cell researcher who was arrested last year in the US on baseless charges.

Massoud Soleimani, a stem cell researcher and associate professor at Tarbiat Modarres University, which is among 1% top scientists in the world with regard to scientific citations in prestigious scientific journals, departed for the US on a study agenda on October 7, 2018 but was arrested upon arrival in US.

MNA/PR

News Code 153306

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News