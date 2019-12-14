Newly released Iranian academic tells of his experiences in US

“I gained valuable experiences in the US,” he said, “The good point was that the Americans showed their real face.”

“Detaining me at the airport, they said they would make me forget researching and instructing at universities,” Soleimani added, “That proved their opposition to Iran's development to avert its independence.”

“They repeatedly suggested me that by just sighing one document and leaving Iran forever, I will be provided with the best facilities and I can start instructing at US universities, with which I disagreed,” he said.

He further described that there was no reason for having him jailed and the only accusation against him was circumventing US sanctions on Iran.

Masoud Soleimani, a distinguished professor at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran, was detained by the FBI on 7 October 2018, and the US authorities did not make any statements on his case since then.

He was arrested by the FBI upon his arrival in the US on unclear charges. The trial of hematology and stem cell researcher was postponed twice over the past nine months while his innocence was proven by his lawyer.

MNA/FNA13980923000403