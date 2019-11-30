Iranian scientist jailed in US awaiting US Judicial System’s decision

Mohammad Hassan Nosrati, the Director of Public Relations at Tarbiat Modares University said, “Given the ongoing follow-up of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and Ministry of Health and Medical Education, we look forward to receiving the American Judicial System’s decision regarding the Iranian scientist case.”

“The case of the university professor who has been jailed by the US authorities is incomplete after a year due to lack of evidence and has been sent to court for the final verdict,” he added.

One of the Tarbiat Modares University distinguished professors by the name of Masoud Soleimani was detained by the FBI on 7 October 2018, and the US authorities have not made any statements on his case since then. He was arrested by the FBI upon his arrival in the US on unclear charges. The trial of hematology and stem cell researcher has been postponed twice over the past eight months while his innocence has been proven by his lawyers.

MNA/FNA 13980909000161