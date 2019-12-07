  1. Politics
7 December 2019 - 21:02

Iran scientist Soleimani arrives home after more than a year in US prison

Iran scientist Soleimani arrives home after more than a year in US prison

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Freed Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani has arrived in Tehran after over one year of imprisonment in the United States.

According to Press TV website, Soleimani arrived at Tehran Mehrabad airport on Saturday evening  after he was released by the US in a prisoner swap. He was welcomed by his family members and Iranian officials upon his arrival.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has been accompanying the released scientist from Zurich where the swap took place.

The Iranian foreign minister said in a tweet earlier in the day that the top scholar, along with Xiyue Wang — a Chinese-born US citizen who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage in Iran in 2017 — had been delivered to the Swiss officials and would “be joining their families shortly.”

Soleimani, a 49-year-old Iranian scientist, left Iran on sabbatical last year but was arrested upon arrival in Chicago and transferred to prison in Atlanta, Georgia for unspecified reasons.

MNA/PR

News Code 153138
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News