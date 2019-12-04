Iranian nation once again slapped US in the face: IRGC chief

“The enemies were looking for a chance to destroy the Iranian nation and endanger Iran’s existence; however, they were not aware that our people are the heroes of turning threats into opportunities,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Wednesday in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of the Islamic Republic.

He noted that the nation’s enemies comprehend the meaning and message conveyed by the national drive, adding that past weeks truly witnessed the height of the Iranian nation’s glory and magnificence.

Referring to the enemies’ desperate efforts to hatch a profound, extensive, and very dangerous plot against the country, the IRGC chief said, “The Iranian nation proved its commitment to the Leadership and the Islamic Revolution by turning the streets into the scenes of unity against the enemies.”

Major General Salami reiterated the IRGC’s commitment to preserving the integrity and sovereignty of Iran, vowing that the elite force is ready to make any sacrifice for protecting the country.

Using a recent hike in the price of gasoline as a pretext, foreign-backed riotous elements began staging acts of violence across the country, setting fire to, looting, and vandalizing public facilities, including banks, gas stations, and department stores.

Shortly after the price hike was announced, Ayatollah Khamenei warned that the protests against the decision could be used by agitators, who were being provoked and equipped by the country’s enemies. The note of caution prompted sweeping pro-establishment rallies across the country.

The Leader described the great national movement, which began in the northwestern cities of Zanjan and Tabriz, and even reached some rural areas before culminating in Tehran, as “a slap” dealt to the global arrogance and Zionism, forcing them to retreat.

