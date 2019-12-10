US money consumed to back recent unrest in Iran:govt. spox

Condemning US acts against the Islamic Republic, he regarded financial support of the US as the main cause of the recent unrest in Iran.

On November 13, the Iranian government started rationing of subsidized gasoline and increased fuel prices as it plans to use the revenue for supporting underprivileged families.

According to a statement published by National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, the price for a liter of regular gasoline was increased to 15,000 rials (nearly 35 cents at the official rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each passenger car was set at 60 liters. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Using a recent hike in the price of gasoline as a pretext, foreign-backed riotous elements began staging acts of violence across the country, setting fire to, looting, and vandalizing public facilities, including banks, gas stations, and department stores.

Shortly after the price hike was announced, Ayatollah Khamenei warned that the protests against the decision could be used by agitators, who were being provoked and equipped by the country’s enemies. The note of caution prompted sweeping pro-establishment rallies across the country.

The Leader described the great national movement, which began in the northwestern cities of Zanjan and Tabriz, and even reached some rural areas before culminating in Tehran, as “a slap” dealt to the global arrogance and Zionism, forcing them to retreat.

On December 3, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered a committee to be formed to survey the ways for compensating for the losses inflicted on some of the Iranian citizens during the recent riots.