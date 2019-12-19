Iranian nation has chosen path of ‘independence’, ‘resistance’

He made the remarks on Thu. and said, “in the current situation, resistance is the simplest way to counter sanctions imposed against the country.”

The commander went on to say that in today’s world, “we should be powerful and self-reliant in order to overcome difficulties. To gain full independence, we have no other choice but to make ourselves powerful and in this regard, our strength lies in science and technology.”

He pointed to the successes and achievements gained by the Islamic Revolution over the past 40 years [since the victory of the Islamic Revolution] and added, “whenever we could make a decision independently, we have been successful in every field. It should be kept in mind that by relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, all problems will be solved.”

He termed the identity of each country as the most deterrent power of that country and added, “scientific power brings about the defensive power and an advanced country is safe in all fields due to its progress.”

