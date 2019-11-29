IRGC chief hails role of Basij in security and construction fields

Speaking during a recent Leader’s meeting with thousands of Basij volunteer forces on the occasion of Basij Week on Wednesday, Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami presented a report on the role that Baisji forces have played in the stability and reconstruction of the country.

Elsewhere, General Salami said that the Domination system seeks to prevent Islamic societies to unite and its attacks are targeting the Islamic beliefs and ideas of the Muslim nations.

He noted that the animosity of the Domination System towards the Islamic Revolution is because of the fact that the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran was different from other revolutions. He added that Iran's Islamic Revolution was a revolution in the minds of the people.

He further noted that while the Islamic Revolution in Iran is gaining more strengths in the second phase, namely the second forty-year period, the Domination System is in decline.

"The major goals of the Domination System is to prevent our intellectual, religious, and Islamic systems from becoming an embodied, objective, and universal model for other societies," General Salami said, and in an apparent reference to the recent unrest in Iraq, he said that “the land of minds and hearts has been transformed into a major battleground.”

The IRGC chief added that Basij is an organization that in addition to its prominent role in defending the Islamic Establishment and stability in the society, plays a very active role in reconstructing the society in different fields.

