11 December 2019 - 18:10

IRGC spox:

Brig. Gen. Ghorbani's remarks on Israeli regime misinterpreted by media outlets

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Spokesman Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif on Wed. reacted to the statements attributed to Brigadier General Morteza Ghorbani on ‘targeting Tel Aviv from Lebanon in case Israel commits a mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran’.

“The remarks stated by Brigadier General Morteza Ghorbani has been distorted and misinterpreted by some media outlets,” said the spokesman, adding that Ghorbani had meant that there are different tools and capacities to answer any threat from Israeli regime. 

Ramezan Sharif also noted that General Ghorbani is not an assistant to the IRCG's commander-in-chief. 

IRGC spokesman also seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the farsightedness and diligence of the respected Lebanese acting minister of defense who foiled the mischiefs of Saudi-Zionist media in this respect with his wise response.

He also called on the media outlets to put more care and attention while publishing news related to the security field. 

