Enemies had been counting on recent unrest in Iran: Vaezi

“They had prepared plans and conducted some interviews but lost hope soon after when the situation was brought under control in 48 hours,” he said.

Addressing the recent exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US, he said, “Iran has always sought reducing tensions with other countries while preserving its national security and interest.”

Noting that the move has had a positive impact on public opinion, he said the issue cannot be generalized to the settlement of other issues, but Iran will do its best to return its jailed citizens from other countries, including the US.

Vaezi, elsewhere, addressed Iran’s fifth step of reducing its JCPOA commitments as well as the country's decision to whether or not endorse the two remaining FATF-related bills. The JCPOA and FATF are separate issues which are undergoing their own procedures, he said.

He also said that President Rouhani’s trip to Japan is being mulled over and that the invitation to Tokyo was made when President Abe took a trip to Tehran.

