Russia criticizes Hook’s contradictory remarks on NPT

In a tweet on Tuesday Ulyanov wrote, “US Representative for #Iran B.Hook in his recent briefing proudly spoke about the devastating impact of US maximum pressure policy on Iranian economy.”

“He forgot about the other side of the coin: as a result of this policy restrictions on nuclear program of Iran dramatically reduced,” he added.

“US Representative for Iran stated that non-enrichment must be seen as a “standard”. If he expressed official viewpoint, it means that Washington now casts doubts on Article 4 of the NPT regarding the right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Is it “a gift” to NPT RevCon?,” Ulyanov tweeted.

He added, “Dear US colleagues, please, refrain from statements which may contribute to antagonistic trends within NPT. Those who enrich uranium (Brazil, Japan, S.Korea and others) and those who don’t enrich will hardly be happy with this new “standard” unilaterally established by US.”

