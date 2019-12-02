Grossi expected to travel to Iran

The incoming head of the UN’s atomic watchdog agency, also added that he will take a “firm and fair” approach toward inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

“It is really a priority,” he said of the situation in Iran, adding that his philosophy on inspection safeguards was to be “firm and fair.”



Those “two guiding principles” apply not just to Iran, but to how the International Atomic Energy Agency deals with everybody, though “different cases demand different approaches,” he said.

The IAEA’s role has been to inspect and verify Iran’s compliance with the deal.

On November 30 and in an interview with NHK, Grossi said he will take a fair but stern stance on nuclear development, including Iran's.

Grossi said that he wants to develop a constructive relationship with the Iranians. He stressed the IAEA needs to address their nuclear development seriously.

NHK's report has cited analysts as saying that Grossi's position on Iran is similar to that of the US. Observers are focusing on how tough he can be with Iran.

In late October, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi called on Grossi to play a key role in preserving Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA.

MNA/