China has firm stances about preserving JCPOA: Araghchi

Making the remarks after taking part at a consultation meeting with his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu, discussing the latest developments regarding the JCPOA in Chinese capital Beijing, Araghchi said, “JCPOA is a political and multilateral achievement and our Chinese friends also underline that this achievement must be rescued against US unilateralism and bullying behaviors.”

Providing information about the Sunday meeting, he said “we had a 4-hour meeting with the Chinese side today and expert negotiations followed up.”

“We explored different aspects of the JCPOA and also issues related to IAEA, the UN Security Council as well as trade cooperation including INSTEX,” he said.

Araghchi added that, as announced earlier, the Joint Commission of JCPOA will hold a meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers on December 6.

In a joint press conference with Araghchi on the same day, Zhaoxu has called on European countries to speed up the implementation of INSTEX trade mechanism for Iran, while urging the US to return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions against Iran.

Iran and China will make every effort to preserve the nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Chinese diplomat said, while attributing the current unfavorable situation around the JCPOA to the US’ withdrawal from the agreement and its ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Tehran.

Zhaoxu then referred to his earlier meeting with Araghchi, saying the two sides reached a proper consensus on the current status of the JCPOA.

“Preserving the JCPOA requires respecting multilateralism, the rule of law and refraining from unilateralism and hegemony,” he added.

