Chinese diplomat urges Europe to expedite implementing INSTEX

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Sunday.

Iran and China will make every effort to preserve the nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Chinese diplomat said, while attributing the current unfavorable situation around the JCPOA to the US’ withdrawal from the agreement and its ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Tehran.

Ma Zhaoxu then referred to his earlier meeting with Araghchi, saying the two sides reached a proper consensus on the current status of the JCPOA.

“Preserving the JCPOA requires respecting multilateralism, the rule of law and refraining from unilateralism and hegemony,” he added.

Iran has stressed that all the steps it took to reduce commitments to the nuclear deal are reversible, the Chinese diplomat said, adding that the IAEA is still monitoring the implementation of the JCPOA.

“Iran and China will remain committed to the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and both believe that Tehran must benefit from the legitimate economic advantages that result from the implementation of the nuclear agreement,” the Chinese diplomat added.

He further asserted that preserving and implementing the JCPOA is the only correct way to resolve Iran’s nuclear case and reduce the current tensions.

MNA/IRN83575301