Iran, China hold consultation meeting over JCPOA

The meeting took place in the Chinese capital Beijing on Sunday, with Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart in attendance.

The Chinese diplomat, while hoping for constructive results from the meeting, described Iran as a strategic partner for China, adding “Beijing is keen on developing cooperation with Tehran on regional and international issues, including topics of mutual interest such as the JCPOA, in a bid to promote peace and security in the region and the world.”

Araghchi, for his part, also deemed Iran and China two strategic partners, voicing satisfaction over the opportunity to hold consultations with the Chinese side on important regional and international issues.

The two sides also discussed the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission meeting that will be held in Vienna with deputy foreign ministers of the nuclear deal signatories.

MNA/IRN83575294