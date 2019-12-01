Iran says world responsible for preserving JCPOA

“The JCPOA is an international diplomatic achievement, and all the countries of the world are responsible for respecting, implementing and preserving it,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Ma Jao Shi in Beijing on Sunday.

He noted that the nuclear deal was signed under the framework of the UN Security Council’s 2231 Resolution, saying the JCPOA is an international pact and Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from it is the clear breach of the UNSC’s resolution.

Araghchi also criticized the US for putting other signatories of the deal under pressure to walk out of the deal, while it is unacceptable for them to disrespect the UN-sponsored resolution.

The Iranian diplomat said nobody should blame Iran for reducing its commitments to the deal since the country fulfilled all its obligations to the JCPOA for one year after the US’ withdrawal.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action came about in Vienna in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of states — the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany. It lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, which, in turn, voluntarily changed some aspects of its nuclear energy program.

The US, however, left the accord last May and reinstated the sanctions. The European deal partners, meanwhile, bowed to Washington’s pressure after they failed to honor their obligation to protect the Iranian economy in the face of America’s “toughest ever” bans.

In response, Iran has initiated different steps in reducing its obligations under the accord this since May to push the other parties to the deal to make efforts to salvage the deal.

Araghchi arrived in Bejing on Saturday to meet with his Chinese counterpart hold talks over Iran's nuclear deal.

Calling Iran and China as two strategic partners, Araghchi expressed his happiness over the existing chance to counsel with the Chinese side over the most important developments in the regional and international scales.

In return, Ma Jao Shi also called Iran as China's strategic partner cementing ties and cooperation saying China is interested in cementing ties and developing cooperation with Iran within the international and regional scale, including the JCPOA aimed at spreading security and peace in the world and the region.

Iran-China Deputy Foreign Ministers also exchanged thoughts and ideas about the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna which is going to be held in the next week with the Deputy Foreign Ministers in attendance. The event will be attended by Deputy Foreign Ministers.

