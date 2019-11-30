E3 welcome joining of 6 more European states to INSTEX

The statement by the three major European states entitled 'the E3 statement on Iran and INSTEX' available on the website of the UK government reads that "as founding shareholders of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), France, Germany and the United Kingdom warmly welcome the decision taken by the governments of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, to join INSTEX as shareholders."

They describe the move by the 6 European countries as a step that further strengthens INSTEX and demonstrates European efforts to facilitate legitimate trade between Europe and Iran and is a clear expression of our continuing commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The E3 add that full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is of the utmost importance to them. Meanwhile, they call on Iran to return to full compliance with its commitments under the JCPoA without delay.

They also reaffirm their readiness to consider all mechanisms in the JCPoA, including the dispute resolution mechanism, to resolve the issues related to Iran’s implementation of its JCPoA commitments.

The statement further says that the E3 remain fully committed to pursuing their efforts towards a diplomatic resolution within the framework of the JCPoA.

KI/PR