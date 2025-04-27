  1. Iran
Iran declares Monday as day of national morning after blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian government has declared Monday a day of national mourning after an explosion and a subsequent fire in Shahid Rajaei port in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.

In a statement on Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian's Government spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, declared Monday a day of national mourning after the tragic blast and fire at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, on Sunday afternoon to inspect rescue efforts and the latest developments after yesterday's massive explosion.

Three-day morning has been declared in Hormozgan province, where Bandar Abbas is located, as the provincial capital.,

Iranian authorities said that the fire had been contained by Sunday afternoon. The port has been functioning since yesterday, shortly after the blast. The tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port has so far resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 28 people and injuries to over 800 others.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, as authorities continue to evaluate the situation and provide support to those affected.

MNA

News ID 231120
Kamal Iranidoost

