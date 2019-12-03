  1. Politics
3 December 2019 - 18:30

Deputy FM:

Iran to return to JCPOA commitments after lifting of sanctions

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a meeting with the Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to discuss Iran nuclear deal of the JCPOA.

In the meeting, the Iranian diplomat said that Iran does not intend to exit the JCPOA, adding that it took the steps away from the deal after a year of patience and lack of commitments on the part of the European countries.

Araghchi added that if sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from the agreement, it will return to its JCPOA commitments.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister said that the Middle East region is in a critical situation and cooperation is necessary more than ever to reduce the tensions.

Japan’s foreign minister, for his part, expressed his happiness with the meeting with Araghchi, who is the special envoy of the Iranian president, and said that “we are concerned about the Middle East and we need to reduce the tensions through diplomatic efforts.”

Reiterating the support of his country to the JCPOA, he called for a show of restraint on the part of all parties to reduce the tensions.

Kamal Iranidoost

