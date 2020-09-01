US anti-JCPOA efforts undermining multilateralism

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks over the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which will be held today in Vienna, Austria, stating, “As the procedure of the nuclear agreement, this is a regular and routine meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission which is held every three months in order to observe the issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA.”

He went on to say that of course, this meeting has a special feature due to the US efforts to trigger a snapback mechanism to activate the Security Council’ anti-Iran resolutions and destroying the JCPOA.

By targeting the JCPOA, which is the main issue of the Joint Commission, the United States is actually questioning the principles of the multilateralism, he said and added that the US efforts in New York are first and foremost targeting the Security Council and the United Nations, that is why all members of the United Nations, even close allies of the United States, oppose such efforts of the US.

Referring to the firm stances of the three European countries, China and Russia as well as 13 other members of the Security Council against the US in the Security Council meeting in New York, Araghchi stressed that members of the Security Council opposed the US anti-Iran bid. In fact, the United States twice failed in its own country, he added.

