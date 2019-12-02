Deputy FM Araghchi arrives in Tokyo

The Iranian diplomat will meet and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart during the visit.

Araghchi was in Beijing upon the invitation of his Chinese counterpart to have political consultation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and also discuss bilateral ties. Iranian and Chinese diplomats held a political meeting on Sunday to further confer on the status of the nuclear deal.

In a press conference after the meeting, both Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu stressed that other parties to the deal should honor their obligations.

Zhaoxu has called on European countries to speed up the implementation of INSTEX trade mechanism for Iran, while urging the US to return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions against Iran.

“The JCPOA is an international diplomatic achievement, and all the countries of the world are responsible for respecting, implementing and preserving it,” said Araghchi in the presser.

