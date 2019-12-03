  1. Politics
Iranian, Japanese diplomats celebrate 90 years of official bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – During a ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday with the participation of Iranian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers, 90 years of official bilateral relations between the two countries was commemorated.

The 90th year of official relations between Iran and Japan was held in Tokyo on Tuesday in the presence of deputy foreign minister of the two countries.

In addition to the deputy foreign minister of Iran and Japan, some other officials of the two countries, including Iran’s ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movaled were attending the event.

The special envoy of the Iranian President, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday and held a meeting with the Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to discuss Iran nuclear deal of the JCPOA.

Before Japan, he visited China and held talks with Chinese officials on the latest developments revolving around the JCPOA in Chinese capital of Beijing on Sunday.

Kamal Iranidoost

