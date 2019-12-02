Zarif stresses need for reducing tensions in region, especially in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hosted his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Complex in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, the two diplomats discussed and exchanged views on a wide variety of bilateral, regional as well as international issues.

Political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels was among the topics discussed by the two sides.

Zarif referred to the good and constructive role played by the neighboring country of Oman, describing the relations between the two countries as comprehensive and very good. He also welcomed expanding and deepening of bilateral relations between Iran and Oman in all fields.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need to reduce tensions in the region, especially in Yemen, adding "the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes and will assist any effort and initiative which are based on goodwill to reduce the tensions in the region."

He described Iran’s will to talk with all countries of the region as serious, and added "Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) was proposed in line with that goal.”

Oman's Foreign Minister, Yousef bin Alawi, for his part, said that the situation in the region requires dialogue and understanding, adding that "holding a general and comprehensive conference with the participation of all relevant countries can be helpful in that regard."

