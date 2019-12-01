Iran's peace initiative needs proper conditions: Kuwait PM

According to Al-Rai newspaper, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah said that regional responsibility forms the basis of the “Hormuz Peace Endeavors (HOPE)”, while adding that there are other plans for the security of the region, including the US, the European and Russian ones.

The Kuwaiti prime minister further pointed out that in order for Tehran's peace initiative to be acceptable, Iran needs to have normal relations with other countries of the world, adding that the initiative needs proper conditions.

Earlier, another Kuwaiti newspaper-Al-Jarida- had cited an anonymous Kuwaiti official as saying that consultations on the “Hormuz Peace Endeavors (HOPE)” were continuing, and Kuwait had not yet made a clear stance on it. The newspaper added that the final response to Tehran's plan is expected to be announced at a meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Riyadh in December.

Furthermore, Oman's Foreign Minister Youssef bin Alawi will arrive in Tehran on Monday and he is said to announce his country's approval of Iran's HOPE during the trip.

