Any coop. with Iran International TV amounts to act of terror

The ministry also announced that all the rioters who sow insecurity during the recent unrest in Iran under the support of Iran International TV have been arrested.

“Those who were implementing the orders from Iran International TV, setting individual and public properties on fire in various Iranian provinces, have been identified and arrested,” the statement said.

Underlining that Iranian intelligence forces have been closely monitoring the activities of the “Saudi-Zionist” television channel, the Intelligence ministry announced that it regards any cooperation with the channel equal to terrorist activities and accordingly, any trade deal with them is illegal, it added.

The Iranian Judiciary system has issued an order which lets seizure of all the properties of the staff of the TV channel and their affiliated individuals in Iran, the statement said, they will also be sued internationally to make a good lesson for those who provide services to enemies.

Those of the TV channel staff who repent and stop their cooperation with Iran International would be kindly forgiven, it added.

On November 26, the Iranian Judiciary announced “legal and judicial restrictions” on assets of key figures of adversary UK-based Iran International TV over their attempts to destabilize the country during the recent unrest.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Judiciary shed light on the destructive role Iran International played in the riots — which broke out in several Iranian cities earlier this month on the back of protests against gasoline rationing — and said Iranian intelligence forces have been closely monitoring the activities of the “Saudi-Zionist” television channel, Press TV website has reported.

The Iran International broadcaster was at work to disrupt Iran’s security, fan the flames of riots and organize acts of terror, subversion and secession across the country, the statement added.

It added that “key and influential elements of this hostile channel,” who played a direct role from abroad in the acts of vandalism targeting public and private property during the riots inside Iran, have been subjected to “legal and judicial restrictions regarding their assets.”

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

According to Press TV, the Judiciary statement further said all hostile Persian-language channels besides Iran International — which have financial and intelligence affiliation with Western countries and some reactionary states in the region — were attempting to worsen the situation in Iran amid the riots by provoking the thugs.

Earlier this month, Iran's ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter on Friday that the embassy in a formal letter has lodged a complaint with Ofcom against the conduct of hostile Persian-language networks such as BBC Persian, Iran International and Manoto.

MNA/4784865