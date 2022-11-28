IRGC arrests ringleader of hostile UK-based TV channel in NW

Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force announced in a statement on Monday that the ringleader of this hostile London-based TV channel which Tehran has blacklisted as a terrorist organization due to its role in fueling violent riots in the country was identified and arrested by the IRGC forces in Khoy.

Following the recent unrest across the provincial city, the main agent of the TV channel who was instigating people to take moves against security had planned to take sabotage measures here but was arrested after a complicated operation, according to the statement.

Funded by Saudi Arabia, the so-called Iran International TV channel was founded in London in 2017 as part of a propaganda campaign against the Iranian government.

The television channel has openly been promoting monarchists, the highly-notorious Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group, and most significantly, separatist terrorists, in violation of the UK’s own media regulations.

Recently, Tehran designated the channel as a terror organization over its role in fanning the flames of violence during riots in Iran.

On November 30, the Iranian ministry of intelligence released a statement announcing that it considers any cooperation with the TV channel as a terrorist act.

“Iran International” has been aggressively fanning propaganda and misinformation about Iran since the 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in police custody in mid-September.

Although police categorically stated that her death was due to natural causes, which was even attested by the forensic report, the TV channel has left no stone unturned in distorting the truth.

