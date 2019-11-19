Manoto TV is bankrupt: Iran's envoy to UK

Including a picture of the TV channel's balance sheet, Baeidinejad wrote: "Financial balance of Manoto TV illustrates that the company is economically bankrupt."

"Of its venture capital of £95 million, the TV could earn only £3 million and the company has been operating at a loss," he added.

"The channel which is run utilizing the plundered properties of the Iranian nation by Pahlavi family [dynasty]and is converted into a tool for advertising the [interests of the] family." the Iranian ambassador wrote.