19 November 2019 - 18:15

Manoto TV is bankrupt: Iran's envoy to UK

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – In a tween on Tuesday, Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad named Manoto TV, an international and private London-based Persian language TV channel, bankrupt.

Including a picture of the TV channel's balance sheet, Baeidinejad wrote: "Financial balance of Manoto TV illustrates that the company is economically bankrupt."

"Of its venture capital of £95 million, the TV could earn only £3 million and the company has been operating at a loss," he added.

"The channel which is run utilizing the plundered properties of the Iranian nation by Pahlavi family [dynasty]and is converted into a tool for advertising the [interests of the] family." the Iranian ambassador wrote.

