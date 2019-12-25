Police arrests agent of Iran International TV in SW Iran

“The arrested individual has reported fake news about the protests in Mahshahr [where clashes between security forces and armed groups of rioters took place and several lost their lives a month ago] to the named television,” Brigadier General Abbaszadeh said.

On December 3 and on a visit to the southern governorate of Mahshahr, Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that identifying and arresting elements behind the recent unrest in the country will continue. The police commander added the hooligans and thugs that that are still on the run will be captured and brought to justice. He further vowed that the police forces will continue to protect the lives, properties and the honor of the people and will deal with the all those who try to disturb the public order decisively.

On November 30, Iranian ministry of intelligence released a statement announcing that it considers any cooperation with the adversary UK-based Iran International TV as a terrorist act. The ministry also announced that all the rioters who sow insecurity during the recent unrest in Iran under the support of Iran International TV have been arrested.

MNA/Tasnim 2167842