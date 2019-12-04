  1. Politics
Judiciary chief stresses necessity of establishing a natl. info. network

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi has urged for establishing a national information network as a necessity.

Speaking in a meeting with the families of martyrs in the city of Isfahan, Judiciary Chief said that establishing a national information network can solve many problems.

He said that as it could be seen during the unrest in the country, establishing a national information network is an urgent necessity in the country.

Raeisi called on the government authorities to pay more attention to the economic problems of the people, emphasizing that Judiciary will seriously defend the people's rights.

He further noted that the serious fight against corruption will continue.

