Iran to follow up adversarial media case at intl. bodies

The riots in the past weeks caused serious damage to the lives, and property of the Iranian nation. Martyrdom and injury of a number of security forces and innocent citizens is only a small part of the crime committed by rioters in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Al Alam on Tuesday, Masoud Setayeshi said that these crimes will not go unpunished.

Documentation for legal actions against adversarial media has been done through the Attorney General's Office and the international department of the Judiciary, Setayeshi stated.

According to him, the case of the adversarial Persian media will be presented and followed up soon at the relevant international bodies.

Saying that protest has been authorized in Iran's constitution, he added that the country does bear the chaos in any way.

Earlier on October 24, the Iranian culture minister said that Iran will file a lawsuit to relevant international bodies against Europe and US-based Persian TVs for their role in fomenting riots.

RHM/FNA