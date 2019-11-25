IRGC commander warns US, UK, SA, Israel not to cross Iran's red lines

Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami addressed a massive rally in Symbolic Enghelab (Revolution) in Tehran to denounce recent foreign-orchestrated riots in some Iranian cities, which broke out under the guise of peaceful protests against the substantial increase in the price of gasoline by the government.

General Salami said that the anti-rioting massive rally in Tehran was a final nail in the coffin of the biggest enemy in history, namely the United States.

The IRGC chief commander warned that Iran will destroy Saudi Arabia, Israel, UK and the United States if they cross Iran's red lines.

This item is being updated...

KI