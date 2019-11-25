  1. Politics
25 November 2019 - 16:43

IRGC commander warns US, UK, SA, Israel not to cross Iran's red lines

IRGC commander warns US, UK, SA, Israel not to cross Iran's red lines

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – The commander-in-chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has addressed a massive rally in Tehran to denounce recent foreign-backed riots in some Iranian cities.

Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami addressed a massive rally in  Symbolic Enghelab (Revolution) in Tehran to denounce recent foreign-orchestrated riots in some Iranian cities, which broke out under the guise of peaceful protests against the substantial increase in the price of gasoline by the government.

General Salami said that the anti-rioting massive rally in Tehran was a final nail in the coffin of the biggest enemy in history, namely the United States. 

The IRGC chief commander warned that Iran will destroy Saudi Arabia, Israel, UK and the United States if they cross Iran's red lines.

This item is being updated...

KI

News Code 152684

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News