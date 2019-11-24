  1. Economy
24 November 2019 - 21:15

Gasoline rationing pulls up CNG consumption by 10% in Iran

Gasoline rationing pulls up CNG consumption by 10% in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Consumption of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Iran has increased by 10 percent since the implementation of the gasoline rationing scheme, Head of the CNG promotion program at National Iranian Oil Product Distribution Company (NIOPDC) announced.

“CNG consumption in the country has risen by two million cubic meters per day since the [implementation of] the gasoline rationing plan,” IRNA quoted Hassan Qolipour as saying on Saturday.

Speaking in a press conference, Gholipour put the average consumption of CNG in the past month, before the gasoline rationing, at 19.3 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), and said the figure has now risen to about 22 mcm/d, indicating a two-mcm/d growth. 

He further noted that there are currently 2,400 CNG stations across the country, adding that more than 2,478 compressors are installed in the country’s CNG stations.

The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate.

MNA/

News Code 152640

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News