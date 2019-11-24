Governor says ISIL, PJAK, MKO terrorists identified during unrest in W Iran

“During the past week, few individuals who were backed by enemies and led by anti-revolutionary groups attacked people and economic centers of Kermanshah province but were faced with the firm reaction of dear people of the province,” he said.

“Rioters and hooligans set ablaze many businesses in Kermanshah city; these individuals are linked to PJAK, ISIL, MKO and anti-Revolutionary groups and all of them have been identified by the security forces and will be brought to justice,” highlighted the governor.

“Foreigners’ support for hooligans was evident in recent unrest and they clearly announced that they had planned for the incident,” he added.

The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate which prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation and caused damage to public property.

