IRGC advises certain regional countries to end their hostilities

“During recent unrest, some of our neighbors displayed hostile behavior contrary to the spirit of Islam and neighborliness; we recommend neighbors to repent and abandon their hostile measures,” Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said on Sunday in a press conference in Tehran.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic controlled the unrest that was guided by Americans, the French, the British, the German, and Saudis in some 48 hours, foiling all their plots.

IRGC’s second-in-command said that enemies’ wrong-doings will not go unanswered.

Iran began rationing gasoline and substantially increased the price of fuel on November 15, saying the revenue would be used to assist those financially struggling families. The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property. Some riotous elements took advantage of the situation by destroying public property, setting ablaze banks and gas stations among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.

MNA/ 4779532