Implementing PTA inked between Iran-EAEU to be facilitated

Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) will host head of EAEU and other ministers of this economic union, he added.

Given the interim free trade agreement inked between Iran and EAEU, participation of head of the Union in Iran is an important step in easing the process of implementation of this agreement.

The head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) went on to say that Tigran Sargsyan Head of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will attend “Grand EAEU Conference” in Iran at the official invitation of Islamic Republic of Iran and at the threshold of the first month of implementing free trade agreement between Iran and EAEU.

The free trade talks between Iran and EAEU should start within the next year, he said, adding, “for this purpose, meetings have been arranged between government officials of Iran and EAEU and also private sectors of the two sides in order to expand and develop bilateral interactions.”

It should be noted that “Grand EAEU Conference” will be held at the venue of Iran Zamin Hall, Khalij-e-Fars (Persian Gulf) Building, Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Dec. 1 in the presence of Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Commercial Affairs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran as well as export and production units.

MA/FNA13980902000783