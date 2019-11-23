People of Tehran to hold massive rally in support of country’s security on Monday

Following anti-rioting rallies in major Iranian cities to show support for the Islamic Establishment, the people of the Iranian capital are planned to hold a massive rally in support of the country’s security and power in downtown Tehran on Monday.

According to a statement published by Coordinating Council of Islamic Propagation, Tehraners will gather together in Enghelab (Revolution) square in downtown the capital on Monday to show their support for the country’s security and power and express their anger towards the rioters and hooligans and the acts of sabotage carried out against the country’s public order.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

KI