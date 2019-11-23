Afghanistan urges imposition of unilateral PTA tariff for Iran export: TPOI

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum made the remark on Fri. and pointed to the factors affecting promotion of Iran’s trade and business with Afghanistan and added, “exertion of one-sided tariff under PTA for importing goods to the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the requests raised by Afghan officials.”

In response to a question on the main reason behind Iran’s negligible trade share with Afghanistan in spite of special emphasis on boosting trade with neighboring countries, he said that more than $1 billion worth of products was exported to Afghanistan in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

He put Iran’s annual export volume of products to Afghanistan at about $3 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized, “Afghanistan is a lucrative and good market for Iran and Iran enjoys good share in this market in a way that the country has got the lion’s share for exporting products to Afghanistan as compared to some neighboring states.”

Afghanistan market enjoys abundant capacities, he said, adding, “we try to increase our exports share in this market but there are some problems for promoting exports to this country.”

Afghanistan is also willing to promote and increase export with the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasizes exporting agricultural products to the Islamic Republic of Iran as well, Zadboum added.

He further noted that Afghan officials request exertion of unilateral PTA discount for export of some products to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

