20 October 2019 - 11:15

TPOI head urges commercial envoys to identify rivals in target countries

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamidreza Zaadboom called on commercial envoys and economic attaches of Iranian embassies to identify their trade and business rivals in target countries and report their data to exporters.

He made the remarks on Sunday and added that commercial and trade envoys of Iranian embassies in foreign countries should identify their trade rivals in target countries.

It is said that some Indian and Pakistani traders have embarked on doing business activity at market of neighboring states such as Republic of Azerbaijan and want to get the lion’s share of Iran in these markets, Zaadboom warned.

Monitoring and supervising rivals in the first duty of commercial envoys and economic attaches of each embassy in all countries, he said, adding, “however, economic and commercial envoys of embassies should have through knowledge on rivals and report them [competitors] to exporters.”

Deputy minister of industry, mine and trade added, “we have to be smart at target markets, because, we always face the risk of trade and business rival.”

