China International Import Expo, a great opportunity for introducing products of Iranian firms

He made the remarks on Sunday in an interview with IRNA on the occasion of 2nd China International Import Expo and added, “since China imports over $2,000 billion worth of products from other countries annually, it has opened its door to all countries, so that Shanghai Expo can be considered as one of the most important exhibitions in the worldwide.”

Participation of Islamic Republic of Iran in 2nd China International Import Expo is of paramount importance both for China and Iran in a way that Iranian companies can showcase their latest products in the exhibition, he emphasized.

The 2nd China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai on Nov. 5 in the presence of Iranian Minister of Industry Reza Rahmani and Chinese President Xi Jinping and will run for a period of 10 days.

More than 3,000 companies from 150 countries participated in this edition of exhibition, 1,000 of these companies are supplying their products to Chinese market for the first time.

The Iranian pavilion will showcase the country’s latest products and new technologies that could attract the investors and importers of the East Asian country. Iranian companies participating in this year’s CIIE are expected to present their world-famous Persian carpets, saffron, and handicrafts to the visitors.

