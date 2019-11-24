Iran, Nakhchivan review cultural ties

She met and held talks with Seyed Ahmad Hosseini, Iranian Consul General in Nakhchivan on the development of cooperation in all fields, especially culture and art.

Given the common interest and background between the two countries, Gadimova emphasized the importance of cooperation with Iran, especially the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan.

Referring to her visit to Tabriz last year, she highlighted Iran’s efforts in the cultural and social spheres.

For his part, Hosseini also pointed to the high level of cooperation between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran in various cultural fields.

Iranian Consul General said that he is ready to increase cooperation between Iran and Nakhchivan in the future, adding that the implementation of cultural and artistic programs will be in accordance with the interests of the people of the two countries.

