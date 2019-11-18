Nakhichevan seeking to boost transit coop. with Iran

During the meeting, which was held during Hosseini’s tour to the border terminals of Shahtakhti of Nakhichevan, Poldasht of Iran and Turkey Sadrak, the border officials expressed their readiness to increase the autonomous republic's transit capacities with the neighboring states of Iran and Turkey.

They also delivered a report on the plans to raise the autonomous republic's transit capacities to the Iranian consul general.

The border officials of Nakhichevan said that efforts are underway to give priority to transit lorries in Nakhichevan's border terminals, calling on the Iranian side to take the necessary steps to remove obstacles on this path.

