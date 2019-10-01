  1. Economy
1 October 2019 - 12:41

West Azarbaijan H1 exports up 145%

URMIA, Oct. 01 (MNA) – West Azarbaijan exported some 600,000 tons of commodities worth $769 million during the first half of the current fiscal year to September 22, a senior customs official said.

Ahmad Barkabian, Supervisor of West Azarbaijan custom offices, made the announcement, the northwestern province’s exports indicates a significant jump of 145% in terms of value in comparison with the similar period of last year.

Light oils, agricultural products, including watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple, polyethylene, and tar constitute the main exports of West Azarbaijan, he added.

Iraq, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan were the top destinations of the province’s exports during the period.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

