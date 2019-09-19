Iran, Nakhchivan discuss ways to enhance coop.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in fields of agriculture, tourism, and trade.

Hosseini said in the meeting that the priority of Iran's foreign policy is the expansion of cooperation with its neighbors.

Iran attaches great importance to relations with Nakhchivan for the autonomous region’s relations with Iranian provinces as well as the overall ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, said the envoy noting that Tehran makes its efforts to further deepen ties and friendship with Nakhchivan.

