Seyed Ahmad Hoseini, Iran’s Consulate General in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic made the announcement, saying that Iranian tourists will no longer need visas to make trips to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic form 1 December 2019.

Accordingly, the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran can stay Nakhchivan for a period of 15 days without any need to visa .

MNA/ 4782266