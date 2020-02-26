  1. Iran
26 February 2020 - 20:59

Nakhichevan voices support for Iran in combating coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov voiced his country’s support to the Islamic Republic of Iran in combating COVID-19.

He made the remarks late on Wed. in a phone conversation with Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhichevan Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini.

Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic is ready to make any necessary cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in containing the deadly virus, Zeynalov highlighted.

Nakhichevan and Iran have established friendly ties and assist each other in difficulties and hardships, he added.

For his part, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhichevan thanked Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic for expressing his sympathy and cooperation with Iran in this regard and added, “the Islamic Republic has been making every effort to contain the deadly disease which has gripped many countries; fortunately, Iran enjoys high capabilities and capacities to overcome the outbreak.”

